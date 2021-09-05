Young Teen Rescued from Open Drain in Flooded Mamaroneck

The dangers of living in a flood ravaged Mamaroneck neighborhood became apparent as a young teen fell and became trapped in a five foot deep open utility drain pipe Saturday night.

The 13 year old girl fell into the drain at the corner of Old White Plains Road and Center Avenue about 7pm. The girl’s body became lodged up to her armpits in the pipe, which measures just over a foot wide. A police officer who was nearby conducting post storm patrol stabilized the teen as she struggled to keep from falling further down.

“The girl was out with her sister and her parents, she was playing with a ball that rolled into the area and she ran after it and fell into the hole,” said Lt. Mark Gatta, with the Village of Mamaroneck Police.

Special rescue teams responded including Westchester County Technical Rescue Team, Port Chester and Rye Public Works and New Rochelle Fire Department to aid the Mamaroneck Fire Department, Mamaroneck EMS, Larchmont VAC. It took one hour to retrieve the girl from the drainpipe. Village of Mamaroneck Police spokesperson says the girl suffered minor injuries and was taken to Jacobi Medical Center accompanied by her father.

Early Sunday morning the drain was left loosely covered with only a plywood board. Police say that because the drain is on private property, the owner is responsible for fixing the drain cover and safely securing the dangerous site. “Our Building Department was assigned to make contact with them at the conclusion of the rescue,” said Lt. Gatta.