Wonder Take-Out in Larchmont: How’s the Food?

How’s the food ? It depends.

A friend and I were invited to a tasting at Wonder, Larchmont’s new “fast fine” dining option, which opened July 18 at 1298 W Boston Post Rd. in the Ferndale Shopping Center.

It is a computerized food hall where diners can order food from a variety of restaurants, combining cuisines in a single order, on-site or through an app, and meals can be delivered, picked up or eaten on site (there are about eight seats.) Wonder has several locations in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, and plans to open two more in Westchester: in West Harrison and Scarsdale.

Restaurant options available include Alanza Pizza, Bobby Flay Steak, Burger Baby, Detroit Pizza, Di Fara Pizza, Fred’s Meat & Bread, Limesalt, Mainstay by Marc Murphy, Room for Dessert, Royal Greens and more. A large prep area behind the counter assembles the meals.

Since it was lunchtime, my friend ordered a “Build Your Own Bowl” from Limesalt, ($14.80) and I ordered a “Nancy’s Chopped Salad” with Tumeric Yogurt Dressing from Royal Greens ($15.45) from the app. They were ready for pick up in about 20 minutes.

My friend said her bowl was “Good, better than Chipotle, fresher and not as heavy.”

My salad was a major disappointment. I found that the Chopped Salad with Tumeric Yogurt Dressing was not chopped, but a rather a tasteless bowl of lettuce, with no salad dressing or tomatoes, as listed on the menu.

A review in Eater for other locations is not much better, though a few Yelp reviews for Larchmont are positive.

A Wonder spokesperson says, “We’re sorry to hear that your experience didn’t meet expectations. At Wonder, we strive to provide exceptional food and service, and take all feedback seriously….If you ever have an issue we encourage you to let our store manager or customer support team know and we will do our best to rectify the issue in the moment.”

While the concept of Wonder was welcomed by many here, it certainly has some kinks to work out.