Thursday, May 20, 2021
67.5 F
Larchmont
Woman Robs Bank in Downtown New Rochelle

A 56 year old woman robbed a Chase Bank in downtown New Rochelle Thursday morning, according to police.

At  9:48 a.m., New Rochelle Police Department Officers responded to 270 North Avenue, a Chase Bank, on a report of a Bank Robbery in progress.

Police say Mary Thompson, who lives in New Rochelle, handed a teller a note, which read “give me $100,000. I have a gun.”

The teller turned over approximately $7,000, and the suspect left the bank.

She was apprehended outside of the bank minutes later.

Mary Thompson was charged with Robbery, First Degree.

photo: google maps 

 

