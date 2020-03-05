With Outbreak, Politicians Show Support in Wykygyl, New Rochelle

As Westchester County Executive George Latimer and Noam Bramson, Mayor of New Rochelle, planned Thursday to walk through the Wykygyl neighborhood of New Rochelle, the number of confirmed cases of people infected with COVID-19 in the state grew to 13.

Wykygyl is the home of Young Israel, the Orthodox Jewish Temple where Lawrence Garbuz is a member. On Wednesday, officials revealed that nine people linked to Garbuz, who lives in New Rochelle, tested positive — and some 1,000 people were asked to self-isolate.

sponsored by:

They include his wife, two of his children and several neighbors.

Thursday, Latimer and Bramson plan to lunch at Eden Wok, a Kosher Chinese restaurant at 1327 North Ave.

“Events like this one can cause stress and anxiety which can lead to biases against those of specific ethnicities or countries of origin, said Latimer. “Please remember that we are all co-workers, neighbors, schoolmates, fellow community members, and be kind to one another.”

Bramson said: “This is a moment for our entire community to come together, and especially to lift up the residents and businesses that are bearing the heaviest burdens. I am proud to support the Wykagyl neighborhood as a shopper, diner, and friend and encourage others in our city and region to demonstrate their own support and confidence.”

“People think it’s Armageddon and they’re never going to leave their house again,” Josh Berkowitz, the owner of Eden Wok, told the Washington Post. Many of his customers are quarantined to see if they develop symptoms of the virus. His employees have been making deliveries, setting the food outside without coming into contact with the people behind the front door, the paper reported.