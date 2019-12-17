Winter Travel Tips from Volvo Cars White Plains

What are some of the biggest mistakes winter travelers make when they drive off to a distant vacation or holiday gathering? Read on for tips from our expert at Volvo Cars White Plains.

The winter presents a number of concerns to both your car and your own safety. And when you’re on the road far from home, there are a few things you can do to keep you and your car safe.

“The biggest mistake I see are tire issues,” says Jason Nix, Service and Parts Director Volvo Cars White Plains, “the most common roadside issue is a flat tire.

Nix suggests all drivers practice changing a tire and make sure your car has three key pieces of equipment: a spare tire, lug wrench and jack.

Nix says most newer cars have locking lug bolts, so be sure you bring the special key.

And another tip, perhaps obvious, but important: Much like when you go hiking, make sure someone knows you left and where you’re going.

Other tips we’ve received from The Premier Collection in the past:

*Always keep an automotive emergency kit in your car. An old duffle bag or small suitcase makes for an excellent emergency kit case.

The contents should be checked frequently and changed as the seasons change. For winter, consider a flashlight with fresh batteries, a small ice scraper, a first aid kit, a change of warm clothes, extra gloves (including a pair of rubber gloves that can be worn under winter gloves), an extra cell phone battery pack/quick charger with cord, jumper cables or even better, a small jump box that can also be used to charge a cell or power a device, a few bottles of water, non-perishable snacks such as jerky or granola bars, a collapsible shovel and/or a small bag of kitty litter that can be used as a traction aid.

*Use up the rest of your washer fluid and ask your local repair facility to fill your car with winter washer fluid. There is a completely different mix used for winter washer fluid that has a much lower freezing point. Of course you can always do this yourself, but check with the supplier for vehicle compatibility. Newer vehicles have washer fluid level sensors that are sensitive to certain washer fluid types.

*More about your tires: How many of us have started the car on a cold winter morning and noticed a flashing orange light that says our tires are low? For every 10 degrees the temperature drops your tire pressure also decreases by 1-2 psi. Most tire pressure systems have an acceptable range of pressure before the light will illuminate. Consider adding an additional 3-5 psi to each tire now that it’s getting cold and you can save yourself from an illuminated tire pressure warning light.

*Check tread depth. Take a penny and insert it into the tire tread with President Lincoln’s head facing downward, if part of his head is covered by the tread you have at least 2-3/32 of tread left. This is the minimum amount of tread allowed by state inspection standards and would be the absolute minimum you should consider driving the winter roads with.

*Check the car battery now. The cold weather is hard on a vehicle battery. A battery is rated by CCA, or Cold Cranking Amps. This rating refers to the number of amps a 12 volt battery can deliver at 0 degrees F for 30 seconds while maintaining a voltage of 7.2 volts.

*Saving a few dollars by purchasing a battery with a low CCA rating is a surefire way to end up with a no-start condition in the cold. A 500 CCA battery or higher is the best decision for a Northeast vehicle.

*Take advantage of your local dealership’s Multi-Point Inspection. Most dealerships will perform a Multi-Point Inspection (MPI) for free. They will also usually top off your fluids and set tire pressures as well.

