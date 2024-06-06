Thursday, June 13, 2024
Larchmont
Willow Park Opens in Larchmont (with map, for those that asked)

Larchmont has a new – actually, renovated and re-opened, Willow Park, a project of The Friends of Larchmont Parks (FOLP). FOLP is a collaborative effort with the Village of Larchmont and the Village of Larchmont’s Parks and Trees Committee.

It includes beautiful green space, a new basketball court, new playground features, a replacement perimeter fence and additional seating.

“Willow Park, located in the heart of Larchmont, is one of the oldest and most cherished parks in Larchmont,” said Mayor Sarah Bauer.  “We are grateful to have collaborated with Friends of Larchmont Parks to give this space a long-overdue and well-deserved update.”

 

About Friends of Larchmont Parks:

Friends of Larchmont Parks, an all-volunteer 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, works with the Village of Larchmont to improve, beautify, and assist with the development and maintenance of the public parks in our community. As the steward of Larchmont parks, FOLP’s goal is to strategically plan and fundraise for projects which will better parks for all.  Friends of Larchmont Parks was created in 2017 by a group of concerned citizens who saw the potential for improving local parks.  For more information, please visit: https://larchmontparks.com

 

