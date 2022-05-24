Who’s Here: Lincoln Glenn Gallery, Larchmont

How fortunate we are that Lincoln Glenn Art Gallery opened at 126 Larchmont Ave. in Larchmont, at the Mamaroneck Artists Guild former space.

Doug, who sold his first painting at 14, combined his hobby with his job. After managing the James Graham and Sons Gallery, the oldest gallery in New York City, he collaborated with his friend and business partner, Eli, who had worked at Gurr Johns Fine Art Appraisal.

They contemplated establishing a gallery within commuting distance of the city, and say they were enticed by the activity in the streets, friendliness of the people as well as our French culinary options. Why not open a gallery two doors from Parisienne?

Doug and Eli plan tailored exhibits monthly, as well as paintings representing the Hudson River School every 3-4 months.

sponsored by

The gallery’s inaugural show, entitled ‘A Century of American Art’, provides samples of their inventory. Walk in now and you will see paintings by Milton Avery and his wife, Sally Michel Avery, as well as Alan Fenton. You might be intrigued by a reclining nude, presumably a self portrait, by Mercedes Matter.

They exude enthusiasm for their gallery as well as for the local residents who stop by to share observations and simply enjoy the art.

Lincoln Glenn Art Gallery

126 Larchmont Avenue gallery@lincolnglenn.com

(914) 819-3861

Tuesday – Friday: 10am – 6pm

Saturday: Noon – 5pm

Sunday – Monday: By Appointment