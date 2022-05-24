Tuesday, May 24, 2022
58 F
Larchmont
HomeArtsWho's Here: Lincoln Glenn Gallery, Larchmont
ArtsFeaturedLarchmontLocals

Who’s Here: Lincoln Glenn Gallery, Larchmont

Sylvia Lavietes
By Sylvia Lavietes
361
0
Doug Gold (left) and Eli Sterngass

How fortunate we are that  Lincoln Glenn Art Gallery opened at 126 Larchmont Ave. in Larchmont, at the  Mamaroneck Artists Guild former space.

Doug, who sold his first painting at 14, combined his hobby with his job. After managing the James Graham and Sons Gallery, the oldest gallery in New York City, he collaborated with his friend and business partner, Eli, who had worked at Gurr Johns Fine Art Appraisal.

They contemplated establishing a gallery within commuting distance of the city, and say they were enticed by the activity in the streets, friendliness of the people as well as our French culinary options. Why not open a gallery two doors from Parisienne?

Doug and Eli plan tailored exhibits monthly, as well as paintings representing the Hudson River School every 3-4 months. 

sponsored by

The gallery’s inaugural show, entitled ‘A Century of American Art’, provides samples of their inventory. Walk in now and you will see paintings by Milton Avery and his wife, Sally Michel Avery, as well as Alan Fenton. You might be intrigued by a reclining nude, presumably a self portrait, by Mercedes Matter.

They exude enthusiasm for their gallery as well as for the local residents who stop by to share observations and simply enjoy the art. 

Lincoln Glenn Art Gallery
126 Larchmont Avenue gallery@lincolnglenn.com
(914) 819-3861

Tuesday – Friday: 10am – 6pm
Saturday: Noon – 5pm
Sunday – Monday: By Appointment

Sylvia Lavietes
Sylvia Lavietes
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Previous articleComing Up – Kemper Memorial Ceremony, Mamaroneck, May 25
Next articleFundraiser for Mamaroneck Woman Killed in Accident

RELATED ARTICLES

C O M M U N I T Y • C A L E N D A R

View Calendar

ABOUT US

The Larchmont Loop began publishing in October, 2007 when a multi- Emmy Award winning Journalist recognized the need for local news right here at home. theLoop was one of the first hyperlocal news sites in the U.S., and now receives more than 100,000 visits a month. We bring you all the news and conversation in Larchmont, Mamaroneck and the surrounding area.

FOLLOW US

© Larchmontloop | loop maintained by infiyo

MORE STORIES

Today’s Photo: Deer

Loop Contributor - 0