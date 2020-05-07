White Plains Hospital Connect Treating Patients Virtually

Sponsored Post

At White Plains Hospital, we are here for you to help you continue to monitor and maintain your health. As we all adapt to the “new normal” of life at work, with friends, and in our community, we continue to help control the spread of coronavirus. Now, more than ever we know how important it is to stay healthy – and don’t want you to postpone your care.

Our Virtual Health platform, White Plains Hospital Connect, allows our patients to be treated conveniently at home for several conditions including cardiovascular disease, orthopedic issues, digestive health and more. Doctors can speak with you using a smartphone, tablet or computer, and diagnose and treat conditions just like they do for in-person visits, including ear infections, sore throats, cold and flu, allergies, and upper respiratory infections.

In the near future, emerging technology around telemedicine visits – including WiFi-connected devices that allow for detailed examinations of the ears and throat, listening to the heart, lungs and abdomen, as well as body temperature readings – promise to improve the patient’s experience even more.

Calling your provider’s office is the first step in deciding whether a Virtual Health visit is right for you. The office staff can also suggest and help arrange for in-office options if desired or necessary. While a few of our offices were temporarily closed, many remain open, including our Emergency Department, if you need immediate care. Be assured that at both our Hospital and our physician practices, we are taking extra measures to ensure your safety for every visit, including: