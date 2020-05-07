White Plains Hospital Connect Treating Patients Virtually

Sponsored Post
At White Plains Hospital, we are here for you to help you continue to monitor and maintain your health. As we all adapt to the “new normal” of life at work, with friends, and in our community, we continue to help control the spread of coronavirus. Now, more than ever we know how important it is to stay healthy – and don’t want you to postpone your care.
Our Virtual Health platform, White Plains Hospital Connect, allows our patients to be treated conveniently at home for several conditions including cardiovascular disease, orthopedic issues, digestive health and more. Doctors can speak with you using a smartphone, tablet or computer, and diagnose and treat conditions just like they do for in-person visits, including ear infections, sore throats, cold and flu, allergies, and upper respiratory infections.
In the near future, emerging technology around telemedicine visits – including WiFi-connected devices that allow for detailed examinations of the ears and throat, listening to the heart, lungs and abdomen, as well as body temperature readings – promise to improve the patient’s experience even more.
Calling your provider’s office is the first step in deciding whether a Virtual Health visit is right for you. The office staff can also suggest and help arrange for in-office options if desired or necessary. While a few of our offices were temporarily closed, many remain open, including our Emergency Department, if you need immediate care. Be assured that at both our Hospital and our physician practices, we are taking extra measures to ensure your safety for every visit, including:
- All providers and staff will wear personal protective equipment (PPE)
- Patients must also wear masks for appointments; these will be provided if forgotten
- Discouraging visitors whenever possible unless in special circumstances
- Waiting rooms have been rearranged with fewer chairs to allow for additional space
- Appointments will be scheduled further apart to promote social distancing
- Additional, more frequent cleaning practices are in place throughout all locations
White Plains Hospital wants you to know we are here for you. Stay on top of your health and wellness needs and do not disregard care plans to manage chronic conditions, as that can lead to more serious complications. Your health is what matters to us most. We are eager to see our patients in our offices and begin elective surgeries once again, but meantime, please do not hesitate to reach out to your provider. We’re just a call (or internet connection) away whenever you need to get in touch.