White Plains Hospital Cardiologists Performing TAVRs

Sponsored Content

White Plains Hospital announced the launch of the Montefiore Structural Heart Program at White Plains Hospital with the successful completion of its first three minimally invasive heart valve replacement procedures, known as Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacements (TAVR). The procedures, performed by Dr. Azeem Latib, a leading expert in interventional cardiology and Director of the Montefiore Structural Heart Program at White Plains Hospital, was performed in one of the Hospital’s state-of-the-art cardiac catheterization laboratories and marks a key milestone in the growth of the Hospital’s advanced cardiac services.

More than five million Americans are diagnosed with heart valve disease each year, including 1.5 million with aortic stenosis – or the narrowing of the aortic valve. This condition often appears in those 65 and older and deteriorates with age. Older patients with aortic stenosis and other congenital heart diseases can often benefit from a TAVR.

The procedure, which typically takes less than an hour, involves specially trained cardiac interventionalists, in collaboration with world-class cardiac surgeons, using advanced imaging techniques to guide a flexible tube called a catheter through a small needle hole in the groin, up through the blood vessels, to the diseased aortic valve. The team then uses the catheter to deploy a new valve, immediately restoring function and blood flow. Patients are cared for by highly trained cardiac intensivists in the Hospital’s Cardiac ICU, and many of our patients go home the next day.

White Plains Hospital is one of just two healthcare facilities in Westchester offering this life-saving procedure to patients in Westchester County. Every patient is fully evaluated by a cardiac surgeon, interventional cardiologist, cardiologist and radiologist to determine the ideal course of treatment, whether that is a TAVR procedure or open-heart surgery. Also, with advanced imaging technology on-site, including high-resolution CT scanning, fusion imaging and cardiac MRI, patients can undergo convenient, same-day pre-operative testing at the Center for Advanced Medicine & Surgery (CAMS) in White Plains prior to the procedure.

The addition of the Montefiore Structural Heart Program at White Plains Hospital builds on the success of the Montefiore Cardiac Surgery Program at White Plains Hospital, which has exceeded national benchmarks for quality with exceptional patient outcomes in the two years since its launch. The program was recently recognized with a distinguished 3-star rating, the highest available, from The Society of Thoracic Surgeons, a designation that places it among the top 10% of programs for heart bypass surgery in the United States and Canada. White Plains Hospital’s cardiac care capabilities are further strengthened by its world-class Interventional Cardiology program and Cardiac Electrophysiology department, which is focused on the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of arrythmias and other emergent cardiac issues. White Plains Hospital’s experts work closely with a network of cardiologists and specialists throughout the Hudson Valley to ensure each patient receives the specialized care they need, close to home.

“This program underscores White Plains Hospital’s commitment to growing its advanced cardiac services for patients across the Hudson Valley,” said Dr. Latib. “These expanded capabilities allow us to provide the most appropriate treatment based on our patients’ needs, whether they require open-heart surgery or a minimally invasive procedure like a TAVR. We are excited to begin performing these procedures and look forward to continuing to advance the Structural Heart Program at White Plains Hospital.”