What Is all the Filming in Larchmont?

A married couple’s move into their dream home is threatened by terrifying letters from a stalker who calls himself “The Watcher”.

It’s happening in Larchmont, but don’t worry, it’s not real. It’s a limited series being filmed in town and is based on a true story in New Jersey.

Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale star in Netflix’s forthcoming limited series from executive producers Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan.

And that’s not all….

after Queen Latifah stopped by Clarke Auction this week (above) while working on The Equalizer, also filming in town, on Boston Post Road. The TV series will be seen on CBS.