What are These Mysterious Ribbons in Larchmont and New Rochelle?

Dozens of blue and white striped bows have been tied to telephone poles on Weaver Street (and a few on Quaker Ridge Road.)  Who put them there and what do they represent?

Possibilites: Israel? ALS Awareness?

Anyone?

