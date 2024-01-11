What are These Mysterious Ribbons in Larchmont and New Rochelle?

Dozens of blue and white striped bows have been tied to telephone poles on Weaver Street (and a few on Quaker Ridge Road.) Who put them there and what do they represent?
Possibilites: Israel? ALS Awareness?
Anyone?
Dozens of blue and white striped bows have been tied to telephone poles on Weaver Street (and a few on Quaker Ridge Road.) Who put them there and what do they represent?
Possibilites: Israel? ALS Awareness?
Anyone?
theLoop was born in September 2007 and soon after emerged as a national leader in hyperlocal news. theLoop receives more than 100,000 visits a month and brings readers news and happenings in and around Larchmont and Mamaroneck.
Contact us: editor@larchmontloop.com