What Are on Thieves’ Christmas Lists in Mamaroneck?

Here are the crimes reported by Town of Mamaroneck Police for the December 6-17, 2019.

Thieves continue to target high priced bicycles. Two such bikes stolen directly out of residents’ garages. In other blotter news: how many times do we have to remind you to lock your cars?

December 17, 2019 Petty Larceny – A pair of Oakley sunglasses valued at $300 stolen from unlocked car at resident’s driveway N. Chatsworth Ave.

December 17, 2019 Burglary and Illegal Entry with Intent – Trek bicycle valued at $500 stolen from resident’s garage on same block as the crime listed above on N. Chatsworth Ave.

December 16, 2019 Burglary – Trek racing bicycle valued at $4000 stolen from garage. No sign of forced entry. Normandy Road

December 7, 2019 Petty Larceny – Mail stolen out of mailbox. Resident saw someone actually going through their mailbox. Person was not apprehended. Report filed with postal service. York Road

December 6, 2019 Petty Larceny – Someone stole a parking sign and post from the Staples parking lot.