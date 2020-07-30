Friday, July 31, 2020
77.6 F
Larchmont
Home News What a Difference 3 Months Makes: Westchester by the Numbers
FeaturedNewsWellnessWestchester County

What a Difference 3 Months Makes: Westchester by the Numbers

By theLoop
2,357
1

As of July 30, 2020. The number denotes active COVID-19 cases, the number (in parentheses) denotes total COVID-19 cases. Past dates below.

 

As of July 17, 2020; Compare to April 30, below.

 

April 30, 2020:

 

1 COMMENT

sponsored by
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Potosi
Potosi
1 day ago

We’ve all made terrific sacrifices to get the levels down to where they are, but we need to remain vigilant to stay safe. There are still hundreds of cases in the county. And the virus spreads as easily now as before. Remember, 1 man in New Rochelle unknowingly spread this to his family and friends and around the community. Stay safe. Wash hands, socially distance, and wear a mask. We can defeat the virus with the decisions we make.

Last edited 1 day ago by Potosi
2
Reply
Previous articleToday’s Snapshot
Next articleToday’s Snapshot

RELATED ARTICLES

Photos of the Day

Today’s Snapshot

Loop Contributor - 0
Rye Beach at 6am swim - Submitted to theLoop by Phil Gormley
Read more
Larchmont

Today’s Snapshot

theLoop - 0
Pryor Manor Road - Submitted to theLoop by Doris-Patt Smith
Read more
Larchmont

Mamaroneck to Reopen Hommocks Pool

theLoop - 0
Mid - heat have, Hommocks pool in Mamaroneck will reopen on Wednesday. 
Read more

ABOUT US

The Larchmont Loop began publishing in October, 2007 when a multi- Emmy Award winning Journalist recognized the need for local news right here at home. theLoop was one of the first hyperlocal news sites in the U.S., and now receives more than 100,000 visits a month. We bring you all the news and conversation in Larchmont, Mamaroneck and the surrounding area.

FOLLOW US

© Larchmontloop

1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x