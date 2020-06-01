Westchester’s Parker Suspends Congressional Campaign

Citing the current pandemic emergency, Westchester County Legislator Catherine Parker (District 7) suspended her Congressional Campaign Friday reducing the Democratic primary field in NY’s 17th District to seven candidates less than a month away from the primary.

The Congressional has been held by Rep. Nita Lowey for 30 years. Lowey has announced she will retire.

“This is not like any other campaign,” said Parker, who served six years as a Rye city councilwoman before she was elected to the Westchester legislature. “You can’t point to anything for precedence.”

Parker, who’d temporarily suspended her campaign in March during the early days of the outbreak, will still appear on primary ballots June 23.