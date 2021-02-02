Westchester’s Groundhog Hen Says Early Spring

Then there’s this…

Cluxatawney Henrietta.

Standing inside the Activity Barn and out of the snow at Muscoot Farm, Curator Jonathon Benjamin lifted Cluxatawney Henrietta out of her coop and found an egg, signaling an early spring.

Benjamin said: “As you know Punxsutawney Phil is a groundhog who has predicted the weather in Pennsylvania for years and years. We don’t have a groundhog on the farm, so we use the next best thing – Henrietta, our weather predicting chicken.”

View Cluxatawney Henrietta’s Prediction Here

This was Muscoot Farm’s third annual egg laying in honor of Groundhog Day. Cluxatawney Henrietta, a 3-year-old Ameraucana Chicken, predicted an early spring in both 2019 and 2020.