Westchester Waives Fees for Some Summer Swimming

Saxon Woods Pool (by June Marie Sobrito)

Like to swim in Westchester County pools and Glen Island Beach? You’re in luck this summer.

Beginning Tuesday, July 5 through Thursday, Sept. 1. admission fees will be waived at Saxon Woods Pool, Sprain Ridge Pool, The Brook at Tibbetts and Glen Island Beach. (Mondays through Thursdays.)

Weekends and Holidays, Friday, July 8 through Monday, Sept. 5, admission fees will be charged at Saxon Woods Pool, Sprain Ridge Pool, The Brook at Tibbetts, Glen Island and Croton Point Beaches. (Fridays through Sundays and Labor Day.)

Parking and residency rules apply. Weather permitting, County pools and beaches now operating on summer schedule.

