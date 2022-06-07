Wednesday, June 8, 2022
Westchester Starts Paint Recycling Program

Joyce Newman
New York residents can now recycle unused paint and similar products at designated centers.  The New York State Post-consumer Paint Collection Program officially began on May 1, allowing both residential and commercial users to avoid sending potentially toxic waste to landfills or incinerators.

In Eastchester, Briarcliff Manor, Yonkers, and Port Chester, Sherwin Williams stores will accept up to 5 gallons to be recycled. Also, in Valhalla, the Westchester County Recycling Household Material Recovery Facility will accept drop-offs up to 5 gallons.

The program is operated by PaintCare, a nonprofit group established by the paint industry for recycling. The program accepts leftover latex and oil-based paints as well as primers, stains, sealers, shellac, and varnish. PaintCare is setting up a network of over 300 drop-off sites across the state made up of paint retailers, local government facilities, and re-use stores.

PaintCare recommends that you call ahead to make sure a site is open and to confirm their policies. In general sites do not accept aerosol spray cans, solvents, or leaking, empty, or unlabeled containers.

PaintCare’s drop-off site locator with addresses and phone numbers is here.

 

Joyce Newman

Joyce H. Newman is an Emmy Award-winning environmental journalist, educator, and gardener. She holds a Certificate in Horticulture from The New York Botanical Garden, and is a tour guide there.

Joyce H. Newman is an Emmy Award-winning environmental journalist, educator, and gardener. She holds a Certificate in Horticulture from The New York Botanical Garden, and is a tour guide there.
