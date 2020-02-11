Westchester Resident Tests Negative for Coronavirus

A Westchester resident has tested negative after possible overseas exposure to the Novel Coronavirus, according to the Westchester County Health Dept., and officials say this presents no risk of exposure.

On Monday, the individual was transported from New York City to a county facility for isolation. Though the patient tested negative, they must remain isolated until the potential incubation period has passed – per Centers for Disease Control and New York State Department of Health requirements, according to the Westchester County Health Department.

According to County Executive George Latimer’s office, “the person has cooperated with health officials, who have been closely monitoring the person’s condition. No County residents are at risk for exposure to the Novel Coronavirus at this time.”

To protect the patient’s right to privacy, the County Health Department will not share the patient’s identification, location or health status.

For more information about coronavirus, go to www.westchestergov.com/health. Or call the New York State Department of Health coronavirus hotline at 888-364-3065, Monday – Friday 8am – 8pm.

