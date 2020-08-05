Westchester Powerless After Storm

It may be next Tuesday before power is fully restored to Larchmont after Hurricane Isaias swept through, according to village Mayor Lorraine Walsh.

The Town and Village of Mamaroneck’s predictions are less specific, but Town Supervisor Nancy Seligson warned in an email to residents to be prepared to go as late as Friday evening without having power restored. 85 mph winds uprooted trees, entangled limbs and snapped power lines

The damage to poles, lines and transformers left 75% of Larchmont without electricity and in some areas without internet, says Larchmont Mayor Lorraine Walsh.

In a message to residents Mayor Walsh reports that “the outage of this magnitude” – more than what was experienced during Hurricane Irene in 2011 – has overwhelmed Con Ed crews. Repair crews from outside the region are expected to begin arriving on Thursday to help get homes back on line.

Nearly every traffic light in the village is out with the exception of one at Larchmont and Palmer Avenues powered by a generator. Mayor Walsh says, “We have 15 roads closed due to downed wires, poles and trees, over 25 large trees down and many more small trees and branches…”

Many shops, salons and restaurants already suffering economic duress from the pandemic, are once again closed.

On the lawn in front of the Larchmont Library many people were working on their laptops taking advantage of the free wifi.

The Town and Village of Mamaroneck are also hard hit and suffering severe damage. Nancy Seligson, Mamaroneck Town Supervisor says that 75% of the town is without power and 28 roads are closed.

Mamaroneck Village Mayor Tom Murphy offered thanks to the many residents who have stepped up and offered assistance and help to their neighbors. He also reminds everyone “if you have a portable generator, do NOT use it inside your house or apartment.”

Emergency responders answered several calls regarding dangerous carbon monoxide levels in the last 24 hours in Larchmont and Mamaroneck.

Residents are cautioned to make sure generators are at least 10 feet from the house and the exhaust is pointing away from the home.

The following are locations where can you charge phones and other electronic devices:

Mamaroneck: Stephen E. Johnston Pavilion at Harbor Island Park between 9:00am-4:30pm

Mamaroneck: The Town Center, 740 W. Boston Post Rd, 8:30am-4:00pm

Mamaroneck: Hommocks Ice Rink Community Room will be open as a cooling and charging center, 8:30am-4:00pm

Larchmont: Charging station in Constitution Park by the benches closest to Village Hall. These are outlets, not USBs – so bring your own cords. There is no WIFI.