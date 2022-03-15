Westchester Parks Golf Season Open

-from Westchester County Parks

Spring arrived early for Westchester golfers, as the six Westchester County-owned golf courses opened for the season on Monday, March 14.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said: "Over the past two years, Westchester County's Golf Courses have been so popular, they've seen the highest attendance in over 20 years."

Tee time reservations may be made at golf.westchestergov.com or by phoning the individual courses. Walk-up reservations will also be accepted. The courses are Hudson Hills in Ossining, Maple Moor in White Plains, Mohansic in Yorktown Heights; Saxon Woods in Scarsdale; and Dunwoodie and Sprain Lake, both in Yonkers.

All of the courses have onsite restaurants, halfway houses and full-service pro shops. Driving ranges are available at Dunwoodie, Mohansic, Saxon Woods and Sprain Lake.

Any available E-Z Reserve spots will be sold at the courses. E-Z Reserve enables golfers with a Westchester County Park Pass to block out a regular Saturday or Sunday tee time for a period of 25 weeks.

For more information or to make a reservation visitgolf.westchestergov.com.