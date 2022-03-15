Tuesday, March 15, 2022
62.2 F
Larchmont
HomeSportsWestchester Parks Golf Season Open
FeaturedSportsWestchester County

Westchester Parks Golf Season Open

By Loop Contributor
67
0

-from Westchester County Parks

Spring arrived early for Westchester golfers, as the six Westchester County-owned golf courses opened for the season on Monday, March 14.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said: “Over the past two years, Westchester County’s Golf Courses have been so popular, they’ve seen the highest attendance in over 20 years.” I

Tee time reservations may be made at golf.westchestergov.com or by phoning the individual courses. Walk-up reservations will also be accepted. The courses are Hudson Hills in Ossining, Maple Moor in White Plains, Mohansic in Yorktown Heights; Saxon Woods in Scarsdale; and Dunwoodie and Sprain Lake, both in Yonkers.

All of the courses have onsite restaurants, halfway houses and full-service pro shops. Driving ranges are available at Dunwoodie, Mohansic, Saxon Woods and Sprain Lake.

Any available E-Z Reserve spots will be sold at the courses. E-Z Reserve enables golfers with a Westchester County Park Pass to block out a regular Saturday or Sunday tee time for a period of 25 weeks.

 

For more information or to make a reservation visitgolf.westchestergov.com.

 

Loop Contributorhttps://larchmontloop.com
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Previous articleComing Up: Sound Shore St. Patrick’s Day Parade – March 20
Next articleToday’s Photo – Sunset

RELATED ARTICLES

C O M M U N I T Y • C A L E N D A R

View Calendar

ABOUT US

The Larchmont Loop began publishing in October, 2007 when a multi- Emmy Award winning Journalist recognized the need for local news right here at home. theLoop was one of the first hyperlocal news sites in the U.S., and now receives more than 100,000 visits a month. We bring you all the news and conversation in Larchmont, Mamaroneck and the surrounding area.

FOLLOW US

© Larchmontloop | loop maintained by infiyo

MORE STORIES

Today’s Photo – Sunset

Loop Contributor - 0