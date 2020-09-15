Westchester Parks Foundation Events

Wednesday, September 16, 2020
69.6 F
Larchmont
Take a look at some of the events hosted by Westchester Parks Foundation.

There’s sunset yoga, graffiti clean up and invasive plat removal volunteer days, and of course bicycle Sundays on the Bronx River Parkway.

Westchester Parks Foundation supports the Westchester County Parks system, which comprises more than 50 parks and recreation properties, spanning more than 18,000 acres – a tribute to people of vision who created one of the finest park systems in the country. In 2003, the Westchester County Parks were accredited by the National Recreation and Parks Association, and was the first county agency in New York and one of only 47 agencies in the country to earn that distinction.

Over more than 35 years, Westchester Parks Foundation has invested over $15 million to enrich the park experience for all residents through improvements, projects and programs, volunteerism, and more.

Previous articleCovid: Westchester by the Numbers
Next articleToday’s Snapshot

