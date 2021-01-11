Westchester County Vaccine Information

A message from Westchester County about Covid-19 Vaccine distribution:

New York State will distribute the COVID-19 vaccine in phases based on need and risk. The State develops the program for distribution and authorizes the vaccination sites.

We are currently in Phase 1a and Phase 1b, which is encompases those in the list below However, because this is fluid, please check the New York State webpage to determine eligibility and find a vaccination location at https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/.

The Westchester County Center will be a regional hub for COVID-19 vaccinations with appointments starting Wednesday.

A state website that launched Monday morning is directing people who are newly eligible for the vaccine to the County Center in White Plains, which has sat mostly idle since March when the coronavirus first hit the county — an early virus hot spot.

People in the state’s 1A and 1B priority group can make appointments. Thousands of appointments appeared to be available at the County Center through April 16, although they were filling up fast Monday and by late afternoon all of January and February were booked. The state website was slow to load during periods of the day.

Teachers and education workers

First responders

Public safety workers

Public transit workers

People 75 and older

High-risk hospital workers (emergency room workers, ICU staff and Pulmonary Department staff)

Residents and staff at nursing homes and other congregate care facilities

Federally Qualified Health Center employees

EMS workers

Coroners, medical examiners and certain funeral workers

Staff and residents at OPWDD, OMH and OASAS facilities

Urgent Care providers

Individuals administering COVID-19 vaccines, including local health department staff

All Outpatient/Ambulatory front-line, high-risk health care workers of any age who provide direct in-person patient care

All staff who are in direct contact with patients (i.e., intake staff)

All front-line, high-risk public health workers who have direct contact with patients, including those conducting COVID-19 tests, handling COVID-19 specimens and COVID-19 vaccinations

Doctors who work in private medical practices and their staff

Doctors who work in hospital-affiliated medical practices and their staff

Doctors who work in public health clinics and their staff

Registered Nurses

Specialty medical practices of all types

Dentists and Orthodontists and their staff

Psychiatrists and Psychologists and their staff

Physical Therapists and their staff

Optometrists and their staff

Pharmacists and Pharmacy Aides

Home care workers

Hospice workers

Staff of nursing homes/skilled nursing facilities who did not receive COVID vaccination through the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program

Beginning at 4 p.m. on Monday, January 11, the State COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline will open for scheduling vaccination appointments for eligible New Yorkers: 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).

Prior to receiving the vaccination, you must complete the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Form. This form can be completed online at https://forms.ny.gov/s3/vaccine you will receive a submission ID.

For more information about eligibility, phased distribution and more, visit https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/what-you-need-know.