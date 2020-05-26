Westchester County Begins Reopening

Westchester County and the entire Mid-Hudson region, which also includes Rockland, Putnam, Dutchess, Ulster, Orange and Sullivan counties. will start to reopen Tuesday.

The Mid-Hudson region has now met the criteria to reopen, including a decline in the number of deaths. The reopening will involve putting contact tracers to work.

Construction, manufacturing and some non-essential retail can reopen for curbside pick-up only.

“Obviously, I want things to open … but safely,” said Gov. Andrew Cuomo. “We don’t want another outbreak to happen. We don’t want people’s lives at stake for opening something up too soon. If they’re not smart, the number will go up, and then we’ll have to slow down the reopening.”

If all goes well, the Mid-Hudson region could consider Phase Two of reopening in two weeks.

The Mid-Hudson region’s three-day average of COVID-19 hospital deaths fell to 5, which meets the metric, Cuomo said during his daily briefing on Saturday.

Long Island could begin Phase One of reopening as soon as Wednesday.

Each region of the state needs to meet seven benchmarks.