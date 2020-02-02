Westchester County Association Names New President

The Westchester County Association, one of the region’s leading business advocacy groups, has named a new President. Michael P. Romita of Harrison, a former oil executive and trial attorney with the U.S. Justice Department, will take over March 1.

Romita will succeed Bill Mooney, who retired Dec. 31 after leading the WCA for 15 years.

“Michael is a visionary of extraordinary accomplishment, who is passionate about bringing Westchester’s business community to the next level; this is a real coup for us,” WCA Chairman William P. Harrington Jr. said in a statement.

Romita most recently served as a partner at Mercury Strategies LLC, a consulting firm based in Washington, D.C., that helps businesses and trade groups “find solutions to their most critical legislative and regulatory challenges,” according to the firm’s website. He is a former executive vice president of the Castle Oil Corporation — a business started by the Romita family — and a former federal trial attorney.