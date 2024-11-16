Westchester County Asks for Water Conservation by Residents

During the continuing drought watch, Westchester County is asking residents to conserve water.

New York City issued a Drought Watch that affects Westchester County water supplies. Additional notifications will be made should the Drought Watch escalate to a Drought Warning or Drought Emergency.

To support water conservation, the County recommends that residents:

Limit lawn and garden watering to early morning or evening hours to minimize evaporation

Check and fix leaks in plumbing, faucets, and hoses

Run dishwashers and laundry machines only with full loads

Avoid washing vehicles or hosing down sidewalks

Residents can visit the following sites for drought conservation measures:

Water Saving Tips – DEP

WaterSense | US EPA