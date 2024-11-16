Sunday, November 17, 2024
Westchester County Asks for Water Conservation by Residents

During the continuing drought watch, Westchester County is asking residents to conserve water.

New York City issued a Drought Watch that affects Westchester County water supplies. Additional notifications will be made should the Drought Watch escalate to a Drought Warning or Drought Emergency.

To support water conservation, the County recommends that residents:

  • Limit lawn and garden watering to early morning or evening hours to minimize evaporation
  • Check and fix leaks in plumbing, faucets, and hoses
  • Run dishwashers and laundry machines only with full loads
  • Avoid washing vehicles or hosing down sidewalks

Residents can visit the following sites for drought conservation measures:

Water Saving Tips – DEP

WaterSense | US EPA

