Westchester Considers How to Reopen

Westchester County might be close to reopening parts of the economy, County Executive George Latimer said Monday, depending on how our neighbors in the Mid-Hudson Valley are faring.
During his daily briefing, Latimer said the county has hit the state-required metrics for hospital capacity, ICU capacity and testing. But the county must keep new hospitalizations to less than 20 residents daily and have a 14-day decline in COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations, he says.
The county is also in the process of putting together a team of contact tracers to track down residents who may have been exposed to the virus.
The state’s current stay-at-home order runs until May 15, but after that Gov. Andrew Cuomo said each of the 10 regions can start a four-phase reopening plan — if they meet certain criteria.