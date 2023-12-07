Westchester CE Latimer Announces Run for Congress Against Bowman

Westchetser<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> </p> <p>

Westchester County Executive George Latimer officially announced his bid for Congress Wednesday, and will challenge incumbent Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D- 16th CD) in the Democratic primary for the Congressional District seat representing parts of Westchester and The Bronx.

He had been courted to run for months by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee and local Democrats who are unhappy with Bowman.

In his campaign video, above, Latimer criticized Bowman for his vote against infrastructure funding and a resolution that condemned Hamas.

“As county executive, we’re rebuilding our infrastructure, cutting property taxes, and reforming the police while tackling crime head-on and protecting our environment,” he said. “Unfortunately, instead of working for us, our Congressman is making news for all the wrong reasons, voting against resolutions to condemn Hamas instead of helping our communities with flooding and infrastructure.”

Latimer told News 12 that Israel is high on his priority list but that there are also other issues he wants to champion should he be elected to Congress.