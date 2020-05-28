Westchester By the Numbers May 28, 2020

There has been a seven-week decline in the number of active cases, County Executive George Latimer says.

As of Wednesday, there were 33,186 confirmed positive cases of Covid-19 in Westchester County. 1,575 are still active cases, down from 1,665 Tuesday.

Fewer than 400 people are hospitalized in the county,

The total number of fatalities is 1,352.

14.5 percent of the residents in the county have been tested, for a total of 145,385.

Contact tracing in the county is underway, with 800 individuals trained in the procedure.