Westchester By the Numbers and Travel Restrictions

Traveling for New Year’s? Think again.

New York State law requires those traveling out of the state for more than 24-hours to test for the virus upon their return.

Travelers must obtain a test within three days of departure, prior to arrival in New York, and must, upon arrival to New York, quarantine for three days.

On day four of their quarantine, the traveler must get another COVID test. If both tests come back negative, the traveler is released from quarantine.

Be aware of any symptoms relating to the virus, including fever, chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, or new loss of taste or smell. Other symptoms include, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.

Westchester Active Coronavirus Cases by Municipality

Here are the active cases by municipality in Westchester as of Friday. With a lag between the total number of cases confirmed by the state and the tally of cases by town, the total number of municipal cases might be slightly different than what the county’s active cases reflects.

Larchmont – 32

Mamaroneck Town – 57

Mamaroneck Village – 208