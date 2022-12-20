Westchester Airport Ranked Worst for Holiday Travel

Westchester County Airport is the worst airport in the nation for holiday travel, according to a new study released by Forbes Advisor.

In an analysis of the nation’s 100 business airports, Forbes Advisor found the venue as having the highest rate of air carrier delays (8.54%) and diverted flights (0.80%) and said the White Plains airport has “the third-highest percent of aircraft arriving late, on average, across the five years we considered (7.55%) and the fourth-highest percent of canceled flights (2.63%).”

Furthermore, Westchester County Airport was faulted for having “the fifth-highest dollar increase in airfare price between the summer months and the holiday season ($30.49) and the third-lowest percent of on-time flights on average (75.43%).”

Within the region, LaGuardia, Newark and JFK airports ranked 17th, 18th and 19th on the worst airports list while Bradley International Airport in Connecticut ranked 31st worst.