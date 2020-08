That long-anticipated Wegmans Food Market, that’s coming to Harrison, will open August 5.

The original opening date in early June, was pushed back because of the coronavirus.

The 121,000 sq. ft store will be off Interstate 287 at 106 Corporate Park Drive in Harrison. The website boasts that it will offer :a stunning variety of prepared food and restaurant options, including a Wegmans favorite, The Burger Bar. ”

The store is hiring 500 new employees, 220 of whom will be full time.