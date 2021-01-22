Week 6: Westchester Local Vaccine Locations

In Westchester, vaccines are available at pharmacies, hospitals and through local health departments.
According to the Westchester County Executive’s Office, New York State receives and has given New York approximately 250,000 vaccines/week for over seven million people who are eligible – as a result supply is limited.
An appointment is required. If you visit a location without an appointment, you will not receive a vaccine, according to New York State.
|Provider name
|Type
|Vaccine allocation
|St. Joseph’s Hospital
|Hospital
|600
|Westchester County Department of Health
|LHD
|1900
|Rye Beach Pharmacy, Inc
|Pharmacy – independent
|200
|Save Mor Drugs
|Pharmacy – independent
|200
|GSP Longterm Care Inc
|Pharmacy – independent
|200
|ValuePlus Pharmacy
|Pharmacy – independent
|200
|Trotta’s West Street Pharmacy Inc
|Pharmacy – independent
|200
|Larchmont Pharmacy LLC
|Pharmacy – independent
|200
|HealthSmart Pharmacy
|Pharmacy – independent
|200
|Taconic Pharmacy Inc
|Pharmacy – independent
|200
|Grassy Sprain Pharmacy In
|Pharmacy – independent
|200
How do you sign up?
Call the location.
Thanks for this list. It’s been so difficult to navigate the state run site, or even get a phone answered. Keep it up. In the future, adding locations to each site would be helpful…
Morris