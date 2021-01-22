Saturday, January 23, 2021
Home Wellness Week 6: Westchester Local Vaccine Locations
Week 6: Westchester Local Vaccine Locations

By theLoop
In Westchester, vaccines are available at pharmacies, hospitals and through local health departments.

According to the Westchester County Executive’s Office,  New York State receives and has given New York approximately 250,000 vaccines/week for over seven million people who are eligible – as a result supply is limited.

An appointment is required. If you visit a location without an appointment, you will not receive a vaccine, according to New York State.

Westchester County Vaccine Allocation – Week 6 – As of 1/21/21
Provider name Type Vaccine allocation
St. Joseph’s Hospital Hospital 600
Westchester County Department of Health LHD 1900
Rye Beach Pharmacy, Inc Pharmacy – independent 200
Save Mor Drugs Pharmacy – independent 200
GSP Longterm Care Inc Pharmacy – independent 200
ValuePlus Pharmacy Pharmacy – independent 200
Trotta’s West Street Pharmacy Inc Pharmacy – independent 200
Larchmont Pharmacy LLC Pharmacy – independent 200
HealthSmart Pharmacy Pharmacy – independent 200
Taconic Pharmacy Inc Pharmacy – independent 200
Grassy Sprain Pharmacy In Pharmacy – independent 200

When can it be given?
When can it be given?
1 day ago

How do you sign up?

theLoop
Author
theLoop
1 day ago
Reply to  When can it be given?

Call the location.

Morris Gut
Morris Gut
1 day ago

Thanks for this list. It’s been so difficult to navigate the state run site, or even get a phone answered. Keep it up. In the future, adding locations to each site would be helpful…
Morris

