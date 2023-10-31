Sunday, November 5, 2023
58.2 F
Larchmont
HomeMamaroneckWaverly Ave Bridge Work Stopped in Dispute between the Mamaronecks
FeaturedMamaroneckNewsPlanet Loop

Waverly Ave Bridge Work Stopped in Dispute between the Mamaronecks

Polly Kreisman and Joyce Newman
Polly Kreisman and Joyce Newman
Comments 5
Post Views: 579
Waverly Avenue Bridge in Mamaroneck

The Town of Mamaroneck, which owns the Waverly Avenue Bridge, launched a $4.54 million project to replace it. Now, he project has been abruptly stopped.

The Town says its contractor attempted to install necessary barricades at the bridge, but claims the Village of Mamaroneck removed the barricades, demanding that the Town pay nearly $750,000 to the Village for police overtime for traffic control.

Village Mayor Tom Murphy says traffic control at the bridge is the Town’s responsibility, as the repairs are a Town contract.

“The Town started construction, closed the bridge and provided NO traffic control measures,” says Murphy.  “This created a very dangerous traffic problem in our Village.  Traffic was backed up onto I-95 causing an extremely dangerous situation that threatened serious accidents on the highway, caused ridiculous gridlock all throughout our Village and into the Town of Mamaroneck.”

The Village Mayor sent theLoop this drone photo he says shows the resulting traffic near I-95 before the bridge was re-opened.

But the Town sent a press release, which stated, “We are attempting to resolve the situation, however, the Mamaroneck Village Manager has refused to attend meetings between the Town and Village.  There is no one from the Village with authority to make the final decision who is attending the meetings.”

Village Manager Jerry Barberio disputed that, saying that each of the five city and legal representatives at the meetings have Village authority.

Robert Spolzino, the lawyer for the Village, says representatives of the two municipalities met, and the Village argued that traffic control measures, such as signal timing changes, “would adversely impact other intersections in the Village or public safety…. Our team did not flinch from the position that we do not see any solution other than officers.”

The bridge project will address flooding issues, as part of recommendations from the 2017 U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Flood Risk Management Final Report. The report calls for replacing the bridge with a longer span and deeper foundations, which will allow the Army Corps of Engineers’ plans to widen the channel.

The Town of Mamaroneck received grants for the project.

The latest project updates are available here.

Polly Kreisman and Joyce Newman
Polly Kreisman and Joyce Newman

5 COMMENTS

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

5 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Rich Ruge
Rich Ruge
November 1, 2023 10:14 AM

There are numerous firms that can provide traffic control services which are probably less expensive then off duty Police Officers. What is the cost comparison between the two?

1
Reply
Lisa Chiappetta
Lisa Chiappetta
October 31, 2023 4:35 PM

There was only one day when the I95 exit was backed up. we don’t need police oversight.

2
Reply
Doug Millar
Doug Millar
October 31, 2023 2:11 PM

Can’t we all just get along?
Questions: The Detour would only be for one block, something local residents have asked for repeatedly. So what dangerous conditions would result.
Also, Would the police officers be on duty or off duty and on overtime?
Last, how was $750,000 determined?

0
Reply
theLoop
Admin
theLoop
October 31, 2023 2:21 PM
Reply to  Doug Millar

The $750,000 is based on overtime. You could ask the Town to explain its calculations.

0
Reply
LrW
LrW
October 31, 2023 6:25 PM
Reply to  Doug Millar

It was the Village’s # based on the PBA contract for 4 officers for 10 months, & the Village passed a budget resolution 9/12 (since they had ton pay the police expecting to get reimbursed)
You can see details on their agenda in the resolution.

1
Reply
Previous article
Coming Up: Holiday Nature Survival Series – Begins Nov. 8
Next article
2023 Local Election Preview

RELATED ARTICLES

• C O M M U N I T Y • C A L E N D A R •

View Calendar

EDITOR PICKS

Popular Posts

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

theLoop was born in September 2007 and soon after emerged as a national leader in hyperlocal news. theLoop receives more than 100,000 visits a month and brings readers news and happenings in and around Larchmont and Mamaroneck.

Contact us: editor@larchmontloop.com

FOLLOW US

© theloop | Templete created and managed by Hashif

5
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x