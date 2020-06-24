Thursday, June 25, 2020
Wave Hill Waves Goodbye to Larchmont

By theLoop
Wave Hill Breads, the Bronx bakery whose breads and pastries are known throughout New York City, and which has a popular presence at local farmers markets, (owner Tom Topi has sold at the Larchmont Farmers Market) has left before its anticipated arrival.

A “For Rent” sign has gone up in the window, which since winter had announced the bakery’s arrival to a local storefront at 145 Chatsworth Avenue.

Was it the lack of street parking due to new outdoor dining accommodations? Lack of projected walk-in commuters? The general economic outlook?  We have reached out to the owners for more info.

peter papazoglou
peter papazoglou
12 hours ago

They are still present at the farmer’s market !

