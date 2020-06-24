Wave Hill Waves Goodbye to Larchmont

Wave Hill Breads, the Bronx bakery whose breads and pastries are known throughout New York City, and which has a popular presence at local farmers markets, (owner Tom Topi has sold at the Larchmont Farmers Market) has left before its anticipated arrival.

A “For Rent” sign has gone up in the window, which since winter had announced the bakery’s arrival to a local storefront at 145 Chatsworth Avenue.

Was it the lack of street parking due to new outdoor dining accommodations? Lack of projected walk-in commuters? The general economic outlook? We have reached out to the owners for more info.