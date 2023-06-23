Water War: WJWW vs. Citizens over Land Swap to Build Industrial Plant

You may have seen the signs posted in Larchmont, Mamaroneck and other towns imploring people to “Demand Safe Water.”
This is not the work of an environmental group, but of the Westchester Joint Water Works (WJWW) which is fighting several groups of residents over a proposed land swap in order to build a filtration plant.
New York State ordered the water agency to build a filtration plant in 2003, as did the federal government in 2019, to serve an estimated 100,000 Westchester residents in Harrison, Mamaroneck, Rye and New Rochelle – about 10% of the county’s population. It would filter water from the Rye Lake water source and would be completed by 2027.
The $138 million plant is needed, in part, to control levels of byproducts from disinfection (such as chlorine) such as ” Haloacetic Acids (HAA5s) that have been found at elevated levels in WJWW’s water distribution system,” according to the utility’s “Support the Swap” campaign website. These compounds can potentially increase risks of cancer, liver disease and kidney disease, according to the project’s final environmental impact statement.
But in order to build the plant, WJWW now wants to swap 13 acres of land it owns in Harrison along the Westchester County Airport’s southern boundary, where it first considered building the plant during the 2000s, with a nearby wooded parcel of the same size on Purchase Street in Harrison, owned by the County and adjoining the airport.
The water agency is racing against time for approval to build the 37-foot high industrial complex as a reported $100 million in government fines accrue, at a rate of $13,750 per day. The land swap would have to be approved by the Westchester Board of Legislators.
There is much opposition to the plan. The land is next to a nearly 300-year old Quaker Congregation on Purchase Street, whose members say it would encroach on their historic 4-acre property, and have filed suit in State Supreme Court demanding more study. The suit alleges that the WJWW has not met the requirements necessary to justify building on County-owned property within the Kensico Reservoir watershed.
In a letter to County Executive George Latimer, Purchase resident David De Lott writes, “There is a disturbing lack of transparency and logic as to why WJWW would be looking to swap its own land with the county in order to build in a less-desirable location with respect to environmental impact, environmental risks (9 million NYC residents who rely on the safety and purity of the Kensico Watershed for its water,) noise, traffic and historical preservation”
WJWW Manager Paul Kutzky says a New York City DEP “confirm(s) that the construction of the Filtration Plant at the County Parcel will not harm the Kensico Reservoir, and will have no stormwater impact on downstream properties.”
The Purchase Environmental Protection Association (PEPA) has circulated a petition and written to the County urging the Legislative body to vote no. And many residents say the wooded area is their only buffer from the noise at the airport.
But a spokeswoman for WJWW says direct traffic access to Purchase Street is more favorable. The site WJWW owns, on the other hand, which was vetted and deforested for this project years ago, has access to Purchase Street only through a residential side street. The site is also closer to the reservoir.
“This is a project that will make sure clean drinking water for 100,000 Westchester residents for generations,” says Mamaroneck Mayor Tom Murphy, who is Chairman of the Board of Trustees of WJWW. “It will also save Harrison, Town of Mamaroneck and the Village of Mamaroneck from crippling fines.”
Furthermore, Murphy says, “There will be no disturbing of the Quakers or other historic properties, those are red herrings.”
Jane Olsen, who serves as Trustee for the Purchase Friends (Quaker) Meeting, writes, “What is at stake here is further transformation of a lovely, wooded residential area into something that more closely resembles the environs of LaGuardia or JFK airports. The forest next to our meeting house is one of the last natural buffers between the residential areas and the activity of the airport.”
Says Mayor Murphy, building the plant and getting the swap approved is a priority. “Weigh that against the wants of … some extremely well-heeled neighbors and doing the right thing should be an easy decision.”
The only “red herrings” here are Mayor Murphy’s comments, which continue to fail to adequately state or address why WJWW is not building this plant on its own property, which has already been deforested and vetted, versus swapping that land for a pristine piece of land which would need to be deforested from scratch, destroying countless trees, removing the last barrier between the airport and the residential area of Purchase Street, and potentially endangering the safety of the Kensico Watershed and the drinking water for millions of people.
The majority of protesters are not “well heeled” just “well informed”. The WJWW has paid $125,000 to a PR firm to come up with a reasonable story to convince you what they are doing is OK. This cost on PR, and millions of dollars spent on doing a full SEQRA review on land they don’t even own or have assurances that they can swap will be paid for by rate payers.
By their own 2022 FEIS they admit that rate payers will soon have to pay increases of 50-75%. The Department of Environmental Protection(DEP) wrote two strongly worded responses against them building on this site in the Kensico Reservoir Watershed, especially as they want to build only 500 linear feet uphill from the banks of the Rye Lake portion on soil that has questionable toxins which should not be disturbed; build 35 feet down into the aquifer which can increase the flow of PFAS into the reservoir; and dump storm water into a small intermittent stream that also goes into the reservoir and could increase turbidity and bacteria in the reservoir.
DEP had no choice but to issue permits once the lead agency accepted the FEIS. Guess who was the lead agency who got to approve their own FEIS, thereby allowed to ignore the comments from the DEP and many others? The WJWW was entrusted with Lead agency status (fox was allowed to guard the hen house), and then chose to approve what they wrote, despite the many well thought out complaints against the project.
The WJWW never took a hard look at the necessary concerns. WJWW fails to mention that they already own land that is outside of the Reservoir’s watershed, and miles from doing any harm to the Reservoir or any other large body of water. In 2008 they completed a full FEIS for this land, already took down a forest there and covered it with vegetative mats so trees couldn’t grow back, and began construction there. Then they decided to first try to get a Filtration Avoidance Determination (FAD) but ultimately failed.
Ask them the real reason they want to swap lands with the airport. Ask them why they want to increase the millions of gallons per day from 20 mgd to 30-40 mgd when the population studies don’t support this? Could it be to help the airport? The airport which serves 84% private users? Perhaps a plan to expand the airport further in the years to come? Ask the WJWW how many will really receive the treated water.
Most of the ratepayers from the Town and Village of Mamaroneck, and some rate payers living in Harrison, will be paying the increases but will never receive the treated water. Why does the water need to be treated to begin with? Because the Kensico Reservoir was not protected enough so there were issues which the health dept and EPA could not ignore. This area they now propose to build on was, by their own admission in their 2008 FEIS, not made available to them because the County administrations for years considered this an important Water Quality Buffer Area.
Ask your legislator and the County Executive why it wouldn’t still be an important Water Quality Buffer Area? Nothing has changed but who your elected officials are. Ask them to finish the job started in past administrations and make this important land inside of the airport and near the Kensico Reservoir permanently protected with a Conservation Easement.
Want to learn more? Write to us at KensicoWatershedProtection@gmail.com and be invited to upcoming events, both hybrid and in person with refreshments and knowledgable people. Choose documented and true information over a Public Relations firm’s version.
Westchester County government has long treated the land parcel on Purchase Street as an important “Water Quality Buffer Area,” turning down previous requests from WJWW to purchase this land for their industrial purposes for this precise reason. What has changed? Run-off and discharge from their operations will still spill directly into a small stream that flows a distance of only several hundred feet into the Rye Lake section of the Kensico Reservoir. 9 million New Yorkers who depend on that reservoir are not “well-heeled neighbors.” Protect the Reservoir now, before it is too late.
Given the importance of the Kensico Watershed, it makes no sense to construct a large industrial filtration plant in the area selected by WJWW. This is especially true when WJWW owns an alternative location that has already been studied and exists outside of the protected Watershed.