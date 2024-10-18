Water Quality Better on Sound, Mamaroneck Still Struggles

Water quality appears to be improving along the Sound Shore.

The regional nonprofit environmental organization Save the Sound has released findings of its 2024 Long Island Sound Report Card. The report offers evidence that efforts to reduce the amount of nitrogen released into Long Island Sound continue to be effective in improving water quality.

“The nitrogen does have some risk of causing human health problems, but we know that it’s terrible for water quality generally, according to the Nature Conservancy.

98% of the open waters of Long Island Sound earned a grade of B or higher, which is encouraging news. Even suburban and urban areas closer to New York City showed moderate improvement. The “Eastern Narrows” section of the Sound’s open waters, for example, which is where the Mamaroneck areas harbors are, received an overall grade of B, but Mamaroneck Harbor (#28 on map in link) received a C.

What does this mean?

According to Save the Sound, excess nitrogen fuels algae blooms which lower dissolved oxygen levels, killing fish and other animals in the water. It also contributes to the loss of eelgrass and tidal marshlands and diminishes biodiversity in one of the country’s largest estuaries.

A major source of nitrogen pollution in open waters comes from wastewater of the more than nine million people living in the Sound’s multi-state watershed. In bays, nitrogen in lawn fertilizers, polluted groundwater, and stormwater runoff become more impactful on a local level. Fossil fuel emissions have added tremendous amounts of nitrogen to the air, which leads to high concentrations of nitrogen in precipitation falling directly into the Sound. This runoff and polluted precipitation are having a greater impact as storms increase in frequency and severity due to climate change.

