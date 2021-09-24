Volunteers Still Needed in Mamaroneck to Aid with Recovery

Looking for more ways to volunteer to help those displaced by Ida?

Volunteers from the Fuller Center for Housing are helping to gut and muck homes and distribute supplies.

“This catastrophe demands more help, volunteers and support. The Fuller Center invites you to join in rebuilding and assisting,” says Executive Director Jim Killoran.

The Command Center is now at the Jefferson Avenue and Station Plaza parking lot in Mamaroneck. The Fuller Center mobilized thousands of volunteers during the floods of 2007, Hurricane Irene and Hurricane Sandy, tornadoes in Millwood and more. Now, volunteers from St. Augustine, Sts. John and Paul and Trinity Churches and Larchmont Temple have been assisting, along with hundreds of Mamaroneck High School students, families and local volunteers.