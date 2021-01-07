Thursday, January 7, 2021
Home Towns Larchmont Villages and Town Ask for Police Surveys
Villages and Town Ask for Police Surveys

Executive Order 203 issued by Governor Cuomo requires local governments to consult with community stakeholders to develop a policing reform plan, which should include “recommendations to modify existing law enforcement policies including deployments, strategies, policies, procedures and practices of its police departments to address the particular needs of the community and promote community engagement to foster trust, fairness, and legitimacy.”
Each of these three municipalities have asked residents to participate:
The Village of Larchmont’s Ad Hoc Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative:
 If you have had any relevant experiences with the Larchmont PD, please complete the survey HERE.

The Village of Mamaroneck’s Ad Hoc Police Review and Reinvention Committee announced today that the deadline to complete the Community Survey has been extended to January 11th. The PRRC wishes to thank the 550 respondents who have already completed the Survey and hopes the extended deadline will encourage more individuals to participate.

The PRRC’s Community Survey is available in BOTH ENGLISH and SPANISH and can be completed online or by paper. Originally scheduled to close at noon on Monday, January 4th, the Surveys will now close at 5:00pm on Monday, January 11th.

 

 Town of Mamaroneck’s Police Department survey is distributed on a postcard that will be mailed to residents. The deadline for submission of the report to the Governor’s office is April 1, 2021.   A virtual public forum was held earlier this month and there is another public forum that will be scheduled in February.  They will evaluate Town practices and services and engage the community in discussions to raise awareness of inequities that exist in the Town based on race, gender, religion or sexual orientation and endeavor to correct them.

