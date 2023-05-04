Larcenies, Verbal Disputes and you shouldn’t punch a guy while he’s driving: Village of Mamaroneck Police Blotter April 14- 30, 2023

Apr 14, 2023 20:54:00 Florence Street Dispute Caller reports a landlord/tenant court and unit detailed to location. Unit reports information taken and all clear. Disposition: Without Incident

Apr 15, 2023 14:30:00 Mamaroneck Avenue – Recovered Stolen Vehicle Detailed unit to above location on a report of a recovered stolen vehicle. Vincent’s responded.

Apr 15, 2023 16:40:00 Mamaroneck Avenue – Dispute Caller reports a dispute in the past. Caller reported that a man inside the movie theater yelled at and called her daughter and her friends inappropriate names

Apr 15, 2023 22:04:00 West Boston Post Road – Dispute County Fire control reports a domestic at listed location. 310 reports negative on a domestic, only a dispute between manager/ residents.

Apr 16, 2023 01:54:00 Old White Plains Road – Dispute 911 emergency call reports there is a loud disturbance going on outside of his residence, possibly a physical altercation. Units report that all is in order and there is no condition at this time.

Apr 16, 2023 20:24:00 Old White Plains Road – 911 Call Detailed unit to the location for a 911 call, call was indiscernible. Unit canvassed the area with negative results.

Apr 13, 2023 00:00:00 Sterling Avenue -Domestic Incident -Caller reports her ex-partner is sending her threatening text messages via the cell phone. Suspect not on scene. Units dispatched. Prosecution Declined

Apr 17, 2023 23:54:14 Mt Pleasant Avenue Unit reports abandoned vehicle check complete.

Apr 19, 2023 09:15:00 Mamaroneck Avenue- Illegal Dumping Detailed unit to location on a report of illegal dumping IFO listed location. Unit reports DPW worker confirmed the items were discarded by the business owner and not illegally placed there.

Apr 18, 2023 11:12:20 Halstead Avenue- Forgery Walk in party reports of a forged check. Unit requested to assist the walk in party.bDisposition: Prosecution Declined

Apr 19, 2023 11:11:00 Taylors Lane- Walk in party wishes to report a larceny of his bicycle.

Apr 21, 2023 09:46:52 Fairway Green- Walk-in report of a larceny from a mail box.

Apr 21, 2023 15:12:00 Palmer Avenue-Detailed unit on a 911 call. 312 reports no condition, the party is a severe dementia patient.

Apr 21, 2023 19:50:00 New Street – Units dispatched on report of a fight in progress. Units report one detained at 1954 hrs.

Apr 22, 2023 16:13:31 Old Boston Post Road-Caller reports his bicycle was taken from the listed location. Unit dispatched.

Apr 24, 2023 16:48:01 Hillside Avenue Dispute Caller reports of a verbal dispute in the area of the listed location regarding a parking space. Unit dispatched.

Apr 25, 2023 03:20:00 Waverly Avenue- Burglary – Commercial Caller reports someone broke the locks to his work van and took tools from the van. 313, 314, and 310 dispatched. 310 Requests on call detective to come in. Det. LeDonne notified. Disposition: Investigation Pending

Apr 25, 2023 13:39:40 Greacen Point Road -Larceny

Desk officer took a report of a stolen/lost NY license plate. Caller wished for the incident to be documented at this time.

Apr 25, 2023 16:05:00 East Boston Post Road – Domestic Incident Detailed units to location on a report of an erratic driver, due to the female passenger punching the male driver. Caller described the vehicle as a gray Ford Ranger NY- KPZxxxx 311 conducted a traffic stop IFO listed location. 310 reports one Disposition: Arrest – Adult

Apr 25, 2023 19:09:00 Mamaroneck Avenue – Domestic Incident CPS requests VMPD to respond to listed location to assist with their follow up investigation of an incident that occurred over the weekend. CPS reported an 11 year old was struck with a computer cord by her father. Disposition: Arrest – Adult

Apr 27, 2023 00:38:00 West Boston Post Road- Drug Offense – Unit reports vehicle stop. 0040 hours 310 reports one in custody. 322 transporting one male at 0047 hours. Prisoner placed on the bench at 0050 hours. Vincent’s Towing requested. Disposition: Arrest – Adult

2023-05301 Apr 27, 2023 03:18:00 Frank Avenue- Larceny 310 reports out with a vehicle with an open trunk. 310 reports a passer by witnessed 2 males left the location in a gray Nissan Sentra towards E. Boston Post Road.

Apr 24, 2023 13:02:00 North Barry Avenue – Dispute

Caller reports a verbal dispute with her neighbor and unit detailed to location. Unit reports documented information.

Apr 29, 2023 16:40:00 Harrison Avenue

Detailed unit 311 to location on a report of Criminal Mischief in the past.

Apr 29, 2023 19:54:00 Pelham Street

Criminal – Mischief Disposition: Prosecution Declined

Apr 28, 2023 22:51:00 Lester Avenue -Domestic Incident E 911 caller reports a domestic incident at location. Dispatched 313 and 312. Detailed units to location on a report of a domestic incident. Caller stated that it is verbal but escalating. I advised to caller to enter another room.

Apr 29, 2023 22:22:00 Mamaroneck Avenue Detailed units to location on a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

Apr 30, 2023 04:36:00 Sheldrake Place

Accident – Pedestrian