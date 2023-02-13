Wednesday, February 15, 2023
57 F
Larchmont
HomeMamaroneckVillage of Mamaroneck Police Blotter
BlotterFeaturedMamaroneckWestchester County

Village of Mamaroneck Police Blotter

Debra Quintana
Debra Quintana
Comments 0
Post Views: 407

Following is a list of calls reported by the Village of Mamaroneck Police Department since January 29, 2023.

February 7, 2023 Dispute, Palmer Avenue Resident documents a series of disputes with a downstairs neighbor.

February 6, 2023 Burglary, Melbourne Avenue Burglary at residence.

February 5, 2023 DWI Arrest, South Barry Avenue  Motor vehicle accident. One female under arrest.

February 5, 2023 Burglary, East Boston Post Road Caller advises that access to the building was attempted in the rear of the commercial building.

February 03, 2023 Dispute, Madison Street Report of a verbal dispute between neighbors. Unit reported he spoke to the caller, and the other individual was no longer on scene.

February 03, 2023  Dispute, Mamaroneck Avenue  Police respond to report of a dispute over a parking space.

January 31, 2023 Rape, Stanley Avenue Investigation pending.

January 30, 2023 Assault, Old White Plains Road Person arrested as a result of an attempt to stop a vehicle.

January 29, 2023 DWI Arrest, Mamaroneck Avenue One car motor vehicle accident. Person transported to White Plains Hospital.

 

 

Debra Quintana
Debra Quintana
Debra Quintana has been reporting for The Loop for several years. After living in Larchmont for 20 years she and her husband moved to Mamaroneck 3 years ago. Debra was a television news reporter in Texas, Florida, Colorado before moving to New York where she worked at WPIX-TV and WCBS-TV. She currently serves as the manager of The Golden Shoestring in Larchmont.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Previous article
Today’s Photo: Playland Beach at Night
Next article
Larchmont Police Blotter -Disturbing Calls

RELATED ARTICLES

• C O M M U N I T Y • C A L E N D A R •

View Calendar

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

theLoop was born in September 2007 and soon after emerged as a national leader in hyperlocal news. theLoop receives more than 100,000 visits a month and brings readers news and happenings in and around Larchmont and Mamaroneck.

Contact us: editor@larchmontloop.com

FOLLOW US

© theloop