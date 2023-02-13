Village of Mamaroneck Police Blotter

Following is a list of calls reported by the Village of Mamaroneck Police Department since January 29, 2023.

February 7, 2023 Dispute, Palmer Avenue Resident documents a series of disputes with a downstairs neighbor.

February 6, 2023 Burglary, Melbourne Avenue Burglary at residence.

February 5, 2023 DWI Arrest, South Barry Avenue Motor vehicle accident. One female under arrest.

February 5, 2023 Burglary, East Boston Post Road Caller advises that access to the building was attempted in the rear of the commercial building.

February 03, 2023 Dispute, Madison Street Report of a verbal dispute between neighbors. Unit reported he spoke to the caller, and the other individual was no longer on scene.