Video: U.S. Open, Golf Channel Salute Mamaroneck

Have you had a chance to see the Golf Channel’s video that ran during the telecast of the U.S. Open in Mamaroneck? You may see some familiar faces.
Have you had a chance to see the Golf Channel’s video that ran during the telecast of the U.S. Open in Mamaroneck? You may see some familiar faces.
The Larchmont Loop began publishing in October, 2007 when a multi- Emmy Award winning Journalist recognized the need for local news right here at home.theLoop was one of the first hyperlocal news sites in the U.S., and now receives more than 100,000 visits a month. We bring you all the news and conversation in Larchmont, Mamaroneck and the surrounding area.