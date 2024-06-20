Victims Identified: Mamaroneck Kindergartner and Mother Killed by School Bus

Update from Mamaroneck Village Police:

The victims have been identified as Molly Murphy Donovan, a 43-year-old Mamaroneck resident, and her 6-year-old son, Michael Donovan Volpe. The identity of the school bus driver is being withheld at this time as this remains an active investigation. No charges are currently pending against the bus driver.

The Police Department, along with Village of Mamaroneck Officials, are partnering with Westchester County to investigate ways to improve pedestrian and traffic safety at this intersection.

A Mamaroneck Avenue School Kindergartner and his mother were killed after being hit by a school bus on Mamaroneck Avenue near New Street at 8:30 am Thursday, according to police. They were in the crosswalk and walking to school at the time.

The 6-year old child was pronounced dead at the scene; his mother, 43, was taken to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, Mamaroneck Village Police say.

The school bus was traveling eastbound from New Street and turning left onto Mamaroneck Avenue with the green light. The bus was in route to Mamaroneck Avenue School and had several students and an aide on board.

As the bus was turning, there were several parents and children crossing the street at the crosswalk with the walk sign. None of those passengers sustained any injuries.

“There is nothing more difficult for a community to experience than the loss of life, and we know that everyone in the Mamaroneck and Larchmont communities is heartbroken by this news,” the school district said in a note to the community. “We also know that the death of a child is particularly difficult for other children to process. At this time, we have informed our staff of this incredible loss, and social workers and psychologists are fully deployed at MAS.”

The driver of the school bus is cooperating with investigators, and it appears at this time, say police, “that this incident was a tragic accident.”

The bus driver is a 68-year-old man from Mt. Vernon. At this time, there are no charges pending.