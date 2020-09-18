US Open in Mamaroneck Played Without Spectators

The US Open Golf Championship continues through September 20 at Winged Foot Country Club in Mamaroneck without spectators.
There are out of town visitors, however, that include not only the players but the staff who support the players, the league, and the venue.
The PGA is conducting monitoring and screening and positives are being reported to State and Local Health Departments.
Here are the standings as of Friday morning:
|Pos
|Player
|R2
|Thru
|Total
|1
|T. Pieters
|-2
|5
|-6
|2
|J. Thomas
|–
|-5
|T3
|P. Reed
|–
|-4
|T3
|M. Wolff
|–
|-4
|T3
|R. Cabrera-Bello
|-2
|4
|-4