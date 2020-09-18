Saturday, September 19, 2020
Home Towns Mamaroneck US Open in Mamaroneck Played Without Spectators
US Open in Mamaroneck Played Without Spectators

By theLoop
Courtesy: US Open

The US Open Golf Championship continues through September 20 at Winged Foot Country Club in Mamaroneck without spectators.

There are out of town visitors, however, that include not only the players but the staff who support the players, the league, and the venue. 

The PGA is conducting monitoring and screening and positives are being reported to State and Local Health Departments.

Here are the standings as of Friday morning:

Pos Player R2 Thru Total
1 T. Pieters -2 5 -6
2 J. Thomas -5
T3 P. Reed -4
T3 M. Wolff -4
T3 R. Cabrera-Bello -2 4 -4
