Update: Librarian is Bank Robber in New Rochelle

Update: Police say the 56 year old woman who robbed a Chase Bank in downtown New Rochelle Thursday is the acting Children’s Librarian at the New Rochelle Public Library Branch downtown.

“Mary Thomas an employee of our library,” Thomas Geoffino, director of the New Rochelle Public Library, said in a statement. “She is much beloved by her colleagues and library patrons. We have no further comment at this time.”

At 9:48 a.m., New Rochelle Police Department Officers responded to 270 North Avenue, a Chase Bank, on a report of a Bank Robbery in progress.

Police say Thompson, who lives in New Rochelle, handed a teller a note, which read “give me $100,000. I have a gun.”

The teller turned over approximately $7,000, and the suspect left the bank.

She was apprehended outside of the bank minutes later.

Mary Thompson was charged with Robbery, First Degree.

photo: google maps