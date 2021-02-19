Saturday, February 20, 2021
Upcoming Virtual Concerts at The Emelin

By theLoop
You can still enjoy an intimate concert at the Emelin, virtually.

Here’s what’s coming up:

AMY HELM | EXCLUSIVE VIRTUAL EVENT

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 26, 2021 @ 8PM | ROCK/ROOTS | $25

Amy Helm is well known for her rockin’ infectious live shows. Tune in for the next best thing when the Emelin streams an exclusive pre-recorded event featuring a live performance by the artist. A singer-songwriter with abundant talent, Helm brings a brilliant mix of Americana, country, blues, and gospel music. Helm is a founding member of the alt-country collective Ollabelle, and served as a backing musician in the Midnight Ramble Band.

Read More/Get Tickets

 

THE GIBSON BROTHERS | EXCLUSIVE VIRTUAL EVENT

FRIDAY, MARCH 12, 2021 @ 8PM | BLUEGRASS | $25

Recorded live at The Gibson Brothers’ studio, exclusively for the Emelin, to stream from home. Bluegrass royalty, Eric and Leigh Gibson – named Entertainers of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Association in 2012 and 2013 – are known for their masterful brother harmonies and moving original songs. The Emelin Theatre is a proud presenter of quality Bluegrass in the northeast region for nearly forty years.

Read More/Get Tickets

Please visit www.emelin.org for updates

