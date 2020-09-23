Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Unsolved: Mamaroneck Murder of Stephen Spina in 14th Year

This month marks the 13th anniversary of the murder of Mamaroneck Postal Carrier Stephen Spina. The case remains unsolved.

“Our family and friends never imagined this would become a cold case,” says Spina’s sister Christine Spina Foley.  “After 13 years, it is sad to think no one has been arrested and been held accountable for taking Stephen from us. We continue to pray that one day justice will be served.”

The family is still hopeful that someone will come forward with any information that may help the police.

