Two Westchester Beaches to Open Friday

The County announced the beaches at Playland and Croton Point Park will be open for the season and at reduced capacity Memorial Day weekend, Friday, May 22, through Monday, May 25.

The two beaches and the parks where they are located — Playland Park in Rye, and Croton Point Park in Croton-on-Hudson will be available only to Westchester residents.

According to the County Exec’s office, those entering either park will be required to verify their Westchester residency with their Westchester County Park Pass or driver’s license with a Westchester address. All beachgoers are required to follow park staff’s instructions and posted signs regarding social distancing protocols and everyone must have a mask.

The beaches will be open, weather permitting, from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. with no admittance after 6 p.m. Parking at Playland and Croton Point Park is $5 per car with the park pass and $10 per car without. Admission to the beaches is $4 for adults, $3 for children ages 5 to 11 and free for children under age 5 and under.

No food concessions will be open. Bathrooms will be open; showers and locker rooms will be closed.

The beach at Glen Island Park in New Rochelle remains closed due to the COVID-19 testing facility at the park.

photo: June Marie Sobrito