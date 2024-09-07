Two Teens Arrested for Robbery of Mamaroneck Teen

Two teenagers now face charges for attacking and robbing a 14- year old Mamaroneck teen at Orienta Ave. and Boston Post Road, on Aug. 28 when he was walking home. He was allegedly assaulted and his wallet was stolen.

Police received a 911 call, and the victim was taken to Police Headquarters where he completed a report and refused medical attention. Detectives initiated an investigation and identified two suspects.

On Monday, September 2, 2024, a 16-year-old male and a 15-year-old male, both from New Rochelle, were taken into custody by detectives from the Village of Mamaroneck Police Department. They were arrested and charged with robbery and assault. Each was released to a parent and must appear in Youth Court at a future date.