Trump Visit to Mamaroneck’s Winged Foot Under Fire

Former President Donald Trump’s planned visit and fundraiser at the Winged Foot Country Club in Mamaroneck appears to be moving forward on August 4, despite community opposition.

A recent story on NBC News reported that “quiet plans” were being made for a Trump tribute banquet at the prestigious club and golf course. In the article, Winged Foot members who strongly resented the event anonymously voiced their opposition. Trump is said to have been a member for 50-plus years.

But plans are also being made for a local protest, according to Shannon Powell, co-founder of Indivisible Westchester and a resident of Larchmont. “Donald Trump instigated a violent attack on our Capitol and continues to perpetuate lies about the outcome of the 2020 election,” Powell said in a statement.

“Authoritarianism, corruption, and hatred should not be celebrated. We stand with club members who are outraged by plans to hold such an event,” she says.

Reporters that reached out to club member Ted Virtue, who is hosting the gala say he declined to comment. Virtue is a former Deutche Bank executive.

According to the Mamaroneck Historical Society, Donald Trump received 31 percent of the vote in Westchester and 17 percent in Mamaroneck in 2020, one of the lowest Republican percentages ever recorded in the town.

 

Paula
Paula
4 minutes ago

You're free to protest & those hosting &/or attending the event are free to do so.

0
Reply
Trump
Trump
17 hours ago

Agreed. Private Club. Nothing about Obama's Bday party on this site.

-1
Reply
Gotta go with it
Gotta go with it
18 hours ago

Dues paying member in good standing. Free country.
They should edit their bylaws then.

-1
Reply
