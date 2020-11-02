Monday, November 2, 2020
42.2 F
Larchmont
Home Towns Mamaroneck Trump Supporters Cause Disruptions, Rally in Westchester
TownsMamaroneckFeaturedNewsSleepy HollowTarrytownWestchester County

Trump Supporters Cause Disruptions, Rally in Westchester

By theLoop
36
2

Mario Cuomo/Tappan Zee Bridge Sunday

Rallies of Trump supporters have been quite visible over the last few weeks on the Boston Post Road in Mamaroneck, near a gathering spot in Harbor Island Park, among other locations.

Trump supporters rally in Mamaroneck last week

But nothing compares to what happened on the Mario Cuomo (aka Tappan Zee) Bridge Sunday.

Click below for video on twitter:

“What was seen in New York was aggressive, dangerous, and reckless behavior by some Trump supporters. Trump supporters are seen on social media, exiting their cars on the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge and causing danger to themselves and others in inclement weather and backing up Hudson Valley traffic,” says State Sen. David Carlucci in a statement.

“The New York State Police should be working to identify these individuals and charging them. We all have the right to show support for a presidential candidate, but we do not have the right to endanger others and break the law.”

 

2 COMMENTS

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

2 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Don’t believe the polls
Don’t believe the polls
3 minutes ago

But anti Trump Antifa punks blocking traffic all over NYC and clashing with the NYPD is perfectly ok.

0
Reply
theLoop
Author
theLoop
4 seconds ago
Reply to  Don’t believe the polls

We don’t generally cover news in NYC.

0
Reply
Previous articleToday’s Snapshot: Soaked

RELATED ARTICLES

Photos of the Day

Today’s Snapshot: Soaked

Loop Contributor - 0
Soaked- Submitted to theLoop by Jacqueline Silberbush
Read more
Larchmont

Trash Talk: Losing an Upscale Perk in Larchmont?

Debra Quintana - 10
Some Larchmont and Town of Mamaroneck residents are fighting to uphold a decades-old luxury perk, suspended during Covid, to have someone else take their garbage cans to the curb.
Read more
Mamaroneck

Today’s Snapshot: How Do You Spell…

theLoop - 0
How Do You Spell... - Submitted to theLoop by Jennifer Bourdain
Read more

Mario Cuomo/Tappan Zee Bridge Sunday

Rallies of Trump supporters have been quite visible over the last few weeks on the Boston Post Road in Mamaroneck, near a gathering spot in Harbor Island Park, among other locations.

Trump supporters rally in Mamaroneck last week

But nothing compares to what happened on the Mario Cuomo (aka Tappan Zee) Bridge Sunday.

Click below for video on twitter:

“What was seen in New York was aggressive, dangerous, and reckless behavior by some Trump supporters. Trump supporters are seen on social media, exiting their cars on the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge and causing danger to themselves and others in inclement weather and backing up Hudson Valley traffic,” says State Sen. David Carlucci in a statement.

“The New York State Police should be working to identify these individuals and charging them. We all have the right to show support for a presidential candidate, but we do not have the right to endanger others and break the law.”

 

ABOUT US

The Larchmont Loop began publishing in October, 2007 when a multi- Emmy Award winning Journalist recognized the need for local news right here at home. theLoop was one of the first hyperlocal news sites in the U.S., and now receives more than 100,000 visits a month. We bring you all the news and conversation in Larchmont, Mamaroneck and the surrounding area.

FOLLOW US

© Larchmontloop | loop maintained by infiyo