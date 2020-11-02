Trump Supporters Cause Disruptions, Rally in Westchester

Mario Cuomo/Tappan Zee Bridge Sunday

Rallies of Trump supporters have been quite visible over the last few weeks on the Boston Post Road in Mamaroneck, near a gathering spot in Harbor Island Park, among other locations.

But nothing compares to what happened on the Mario Cuomo (aka Tappan Zee) Bridge Sunday.

Click below for video on twitter:

“What was seen in New York was aggressive, dangerous, and reckless behavior by some Trump supporters. Trump supporters are seen on social media, exiting their cars on the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge and causing danger to themselves and others in inclement weather and backing up Hudson Valley traffic,” says State Sen. David Carlucci in a statement.

“The New York State Police should be working to identify these individuals and charging them. We all have the right to show support for a presidential candidate, but we do not have the right to endanger others and break the law.”